Assam Governor asks private varsities to create 10-year roadmap for higher education

Guwahati, July 3: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has asked private universities in the state to create a defined 10-year roadmap that fosters a focused vision for development of higher education.

“This roadmap should encompass a diverse range of talent forms, including literature, singing, yoga, language, folklore, philosophy, vastu, sports, etc. By intertwining ancient Indian knowledge with contemporary Indian knowledge, these talent forms can be interconnected in a way that promotes the overall well-being and advancement of society,” Kataria said while addressing a conclave of vice-chancellors of private universities at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

“Through such an approach, universities can effectively contribute to the holistic development and growth of individuals, as well as the broader community,” the Governor said.

“Education plays a crucial role in training our youth for the progress of the country and private universities are playing the role of catalyst and contributing along with government universities to the development of higher education and growth of the country,” he said.

The Governor also expressed his sincere gratitude to the private universities for contributing generously to the development of higher education in Assam.

He referred to the worldwide recognition of ancient Indian universities such as Nalanda and Takshashila which rose to eminence not because of government intervention but because of the contributions of the society.

“The aim of institutions should be towards making the students holistically educated in order to help them become better individuals. Our students should be able to compete worldwide,” he added, emphasising on the timely review of the curriculum.

The Governor also suggested that there should be an interchange of different department programmes and the best of faculty members should provide in-service training. “Inter-university tournaments and activities should be conducted to build confidence amongst the students,” he said.

Vice-chancellors of Assam Don Bosco University, Assam Down Town University, Assam Kaziranga University, Royal Global University, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyala, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Auniati University and Pragjyotishpur University participated in the day-long conclave.