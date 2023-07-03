Govt plans to give financial assistance to youth organisations: Conrad

Shillong, July 3: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today attended the Anniversary Celebration of YESS Meghalaya at Pinewood Hotel Banquet Hall here.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that there is a huge gap in the activities that the youth would like to do and the support that they get for implementing the activities. “There are so many youth organisations and groups who are doing many activities on their own without any support from anyone and yet they do it because they are passionate about it,” he said. He added that there was no systematic way of structuring the financial assistance that was being given to them by government or departments.

The Chief Minister said that the government was working in a planned and strategic manner so that financial assistance could be given to the youth organisations to carry out their activities. He also said that the YESS Meghalaya programme that was so far being implemented through the Chief Minister’s Secretariat will now be handed over to the Sports & Youth Affairs Department. He also said that there would be a programme for entrepreneurs, musicians, sportspersons and filmmakers to showcase their work and achievement so that other youth can be motivated and said, “It is very important to motivate and push the youth and to showcase their talent therefore the program that will be launched in the net few days will give them this platform.”

“YESS Meghalaya is one of the most successful programs that we have had and we have received a positive response from the youth and I urge more youth to come forward and register so that we as a government can support the positive energy that you have,” he said.

The Chief Minister launched the Revised Guidelines of YESS Meghalaya and also distributed cheques to beneficiaries of YESS Meghalaya.

Also present during the occasion were, Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Shakliar Warjri, Commissioner & Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs, Dr Vijay Kumar D and Director, Sports & Youth Affairs, Isawanda Laloo.