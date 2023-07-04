Conrad seeks Pradhan’s intervention to set up CUET centres in all districts

Shillong, July 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the National capital and sought his kind attention to issues which are adversely affecting the student community of the hill state.

CM Conrad also requested Union Education Minister to issue necessary directions to the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a special CUET examination for those students of Meghalaya who have missed the said examination due to allotment of CUET examination centres outside the State.

“We have requested GoI to consider setting up CUET centres in all 12 districts of Meghalaya in the institutions which possess adequate infrastructure and testing facilities for CUET examination,” he said.

Meghalaya Government have suggested that the CUET centres be set up immediately in Shillong, Tura, Jowai, Nongstoin and Williamnagar which will cover the other adjoining districts,

During his interaction, he mentioned about the frequent problems faced by Teacher Training Institutions in the State for uploading of documents as required and mandated by NCTE. He also highlighted the glitches in the NCTE website which always reflects an error.

He also informed that the Government of India has been kind enough to establish a premier institution of NERIE in the State of Meghalaya which has a present intake of only 50 students for B.Ed Courses for the entire North Eastern region. However, he also pointed out that very few seats have been allocated to the aspiring students of Meghalaya as compared to students hailing from other States. CM Conrad also requested to explore the possibility of increasing the enrolment capacity at NERIE, Meghalaya so that aspiring students from all States in general and Meghalaya in particular can have an access for undergoing courses at NERIE which is a premier institution.