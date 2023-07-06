Ampareen chairs zonal review meeting on health, agriculture departs in Jaintia Hills districts

Jowai, July 6: Meghalaya’s Minister for Health, Agriculture, IPR Ampareen Lyngdoh, today chaired a zonal meeting with local MLAs and officials of Health, Agriculture & Horticulture, Research departments of both the districts of Jaintia Hills in the conference room of Soil & Water Conservation office, Mihmyntdu, West Jaintia Hills to various health issues and assess the progress of ongoing projects in the two districts.

The Health Minister had a meeting with MLAs, medical officers to discuss the health scenario of both the districts. The minister interacted with the health officials to understand the current state of health care in both the districts and also discussed possible solutions to prevailing problems. She also interacted with the ASHA workers.

Later, the minister had a meeting with the officers of Agriculture, Horticulture and Research departments, district and local research station and laboratory of both the districts to discuss the progress of the ongoing projects undertaken by the departments in the districts. The officers presented the schemes related to agriculture, horticulture and research highlighting the work being done and the outcome.

The MLAs who attended the meeting included Wailadmiki Shylla of Jowai, Nujorki Sungoh of Mowkaiaw, Lahkmen Rymbui of Amlarem and Santa Mary Shylla of Sutnga-Saipung.

Isawanda Laloo, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, West and East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioners B S Sohliya and Abhilash Baranwal respectively and West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Chempha were present in the meeting.