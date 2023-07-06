JSU demands probe into fast deterioration of road

Jowai, July 6: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), has requested to the PWD department to repair a road from Nongtalang-Dawki whose consdition has deteriorated within three months of repair.

The PWD department should investigate the causes behind such fast deterioration of the road. Several factors can contribute to premature road damage, such as poor quality of materials used, substandard construction techniques, heavy traffic load, adverse weather conditions, or insufficient maintenance.

The JSU urged the PWD department to ensure strict quality control measures during the repair process. They should use appropriate materials and techniques, adhere to engineering standards, and conduct regular inspections to maintain the road’s durability.