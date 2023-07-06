Paul Lyngdoh urges people in WKH district to go for Aadhaar enrolment

Nongstoin, July 6: Meghalaya Minister of Social Welfare, Paul Lyngdoh during his visit here today appreciated the hard work and dedication of everyone including government officials, anganwadi workers etc., who have been working tirelessly for the betterment of the district and the state as a whole even as he called on the gathering to continue to work together in the interest of growth and progress of the society at large.

The minister was accompanied by Garod L.S.N Dykes, Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills District, B. D Marak Superintendent of Police and Director of Social Welfare C D Lyngwa besides other district officials.

During his visit, the minister attended a meeting of social welfare department held at Vanni Hall, St. Peter’s Higher Secondary School, Pyndengrei here which was also attended among others by stakeholders including anganwadi workers, children from various Shelter Homes and NGOs of the district.

Speaking on the status of Aadhaar enrollment in the West Khasi Hills District, the minister took the occasion to appreciate the persistent efforts made by the district administration in mobilizing the general public, the resultant effect of which being the considerable improvement in Aadhaar coverage as far as the district is concerned.

Further, the minister encouraged everyone especially those who are yet to register themselves for Adhaar to do so in order to avail all the benefits and schemes provided by the Central and State Government.

On the occasion, the minister also sought the cooperation of all stakeholders in the combined efforts of ushering peace and prosperity in the society considering the surge in the menace of drug abuse which has become a menace to the society.

Referring to social media, the minister advised those present on the occasion to utilize the medium judiciously and not to misuse the same in their day to day social media usage.