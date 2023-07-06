KHADC announces research scholarships to study Khasi customary practices

Shillong, July 6: The KHADC Executive Committee on Thursday announced a scholarship programme for students and research scholars who will help the council to carry out research on the various aspects of the Khasi community especially on the rich culture and customary practices.

Talking to reporters, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informed that the council to have an in-depth research on the functioning of the various Himas and Elakas under the Council since each of them might have their own unique practices whether it is the election of Syiem, Lyngdoh, Sordar and other traditional heads like the Rangbah Shnong who leads the administration of the Dorbar Shnongs in the localities and villages.

According to him, a detailed research can be carried out on the administration of the Himas, Raids and even the Dorbar Shnong.

Syiem said that the council was also keen if a research can be done on few of the Seng Kur who nominates the Myntris to the Hima.

“We have witnessed that there were instances where there is a conflict among the members of the Kur who is the legal heir to be nominated as the Myntri. We need to find a proper documentation to prevent such kind of conflict,” he said.

According to him, the research to be carried out by the research scholars and students will be on various aspects and this will be finalized by the Education department which is headed by Executive Member, Carnes Sohshang.

“The modalities and criteria on the eligibility to avail this scholarship is still being work out. We will share once it is finalized,” KHADC CEM said.

Replying to a query, he said that the council can utilized the various research work while formulating the various legislations of the council.

Syiem said that the research work will also kept in the library since this could a treasure of information of wealth of the council.

The KHADC CEM informed that the council will earmark a special fund for this purpose adding that this will be deliberated in the next meeting of the Executive Committee (EC).

“I have also managed to brief Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on this initiative of the council. I am very happy since the CM appreciated the idea and even assured certain amount of funds will be earmark by the state government towards this scholarship programme of the council,” he added.