Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi government’s plea on control of services

Shillong, July 6: The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for July 10 to consider the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance introduced by the Central government regarding control of services in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the matter on July 10 after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, requested an urgent listing of the plea.

Singhvi stated to the bench, “This is a plea challenging the ordinance in its entirety.”

The court responded by stating, “List on July 10, Monday.”

The Central government had promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 on May 19. The ordinance aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority to oversee the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The ordinance was introduced following a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court granting control over services in Delhi, except for police, public order, and land, to the elected government.

Subsequently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi approached the apex court, challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance. They argued that it violates the principles of federal, democratic governance enshrined in Article 239AA for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) and is inherently arbitrary. The Delhi government sought an immediate stay on the ordinance.

On May 20, the Central government also filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court’s judgment from May 11.