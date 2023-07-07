Opposition MLAs in Tripura suspended and later reinstated amid uproar

Shillong, July 7: Five MLAs from opposition parties in Tripura were initially suspended for the day by the assembly speaker following an uproar. However, their suspension was later revoked.

As soon as the budget session began, opposition members from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), CPI-M, and Congress raised slogans, demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath. Debnath had been caught on camera earlier this year watching an obscene video in the assembly.

The leader of the opposition, Animesh Debbarma, moved an adjournment motion to discuss the controversy surrounding the BJP MLA. However, the speaker rejected the motion, leading to protests.

While State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy was presenting the annual budget for 2023-24, the members started raising slogans. Chaos ensued as the MLAs jumped into the well, formed a chain, and some even walked on the tables.

As per NDTV, in the midst of the uproar, Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen announced the suspension of five MLAs including Sudip Roy Barman (Congress), Nayan Sarrkar (CPI-M), and Brishaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang, and Ranjit Debbarma (TMP).

Subsequently, all opposition members staged a walkout, protesting the speaker’s decision and demanding disciplinary action against Debnath.

Earlier, a video allegedly showing Debnath watching an obscene video during the session went viral on social media, attracting sharp criticism. Debnath, who is also the secretary of BJP’s Tripura state unit, claimed that he had received a phone call and a site had automatically opened, which he promptly closed.