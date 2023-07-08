9 Rabha villages in Langpih Sector want to be in Assam: MDC Rambrai Jyrngam

Nongstoin, July 8: The MDC of Rambrai Jyrngam Bajop Pyngrope today said that 9 villages out of 52 villages in Langpih Sector wanted to be in Assam because majority of the people belong to Rabha community.

Bajop said that based on the 2011 census, these 9 villages were not in Meghalaya and they have also written a petition to the District Administration of West Khasi Hills not to make these villages a part of the state of Meghalaya.

He also said that these villager have EPIC cards issued from Assam and received various benefits from the Assam Government in the past.