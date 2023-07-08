District level Subroto cup football tourney concludes

Ampati, July 8: The district level inter school Subhroto cup football tournament concluded today at Ampati student’s field in South West Garo Hills.

This year’s winner for the under 14 boys tournament was Rongsang Abagre Secondary School who beat St. Claret Secondary school, Ampati 5-0. The best player in this category was Gresbath M Marak from Rongsang Abagre Secondary School.

The winners in the boys under 17 were Chellapara Secondary School who beat Mothers Union Secondary School 2-0. In the under 17 girls category Birin Nuchong Secondary school beat St Claret Secondary school 2-0. The best players under this category for boys and girls were Silgrim Marak of Chellapara Secondary School and Sildime D Sangma of Biren Nuchong Secondary school respectively.

Altogether 12 teams competed in the under 17 boys category, 7 teams in the under 17 girls category and 6 teams in the under 14 boys category.

SDSEO, Ampati E Ch Marak and District Sports official G R Marak were anong those who spoke words of encouragement at the tourney.