Former MNF leader K Beichhua to join BJP before Mizoram assembly polls

Shillong, July 8: K Beichhua, a former leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) who resigned as a minister last year, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Mizoram assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

As per PTI, BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said that Beichhua, a veteran Mara politician, will officially join BJP once the election dates are announced.

Beichhua has expressed his intention to contest the elections from Siaha in south Mizoram on a BJP ticket. Previously, he held various portfolios, including social welfare, excise, and animal husbandry, before resigning from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13, 2022, following alleged instructions from the chief minister.

In response to his resignation, the ruling MNF expelled Beichhua and N Viakhu, the chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), from the party on January 25 for engaging in ‘anti-party activities’. Beichhua had been elected from Siaha on an MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll dates in September or early October. Currently, the MNF holds 28 seats in the 40-member House, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is the main opposition with 6 seats, followed by Congress with 5 seats, and BJP with one member.