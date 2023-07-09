Union Minister blames Congress for unrest in Manipur

Shillong, July 9: Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has attributed the recent unrest in Manipur to the Congress party, stating that their past governance in the state has resulted in various problems.

Singh’s own house in Imphal was vandalized and set on fire by a mob on June 16. Speaking to the media in Thrissur, Singh highlighted issues such as corruption, misgovernance, lack of development, and an inadequate educational system as factors contributing to Manipur’s backwardness.

Singh, who represents the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, emphasized that since coming to power, the BJP government has been actively working towards the comprehensive development of Manipur. He mentioned the implementation of a new education policy aimed at providing dynamic education to the youth. Furthermore, Singh stated that the BJP government is committed to developing both the hills and valley regions of the state.

As per IANS, the incident at Singh’s residence occurred despite a curfew in place on June 16. Approximately 500 individuals defied the curfew and attacked his house, setting it on fire. Fortunately, the security guards and firefighters managed to control the blaze before it spread further. It is important to note that Singh and his family were not present at the house during the attack.

This was not the first instance of violence targeting Singh’s house. On May 25, thousands of people attempted to gather in front of his residence, but they were prevented by security forces. The unrest in Manipur resulted in the burning of residences belonging to several ministers, MLAs, and political leaders, including the homes of Manipur’s lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen, PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas, Uripok MLA Raghumani Singh, Sugnoo MLA K. Ranjit Singh, and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa MLA S. Kebi Devi.

On June 23, another incident occurred when a mob burned down a private warehouse belonging to Manipur minister L. Susindro Meitei in the Imphal East district. The mob, consisting of men and women, demanded a swift resolution to the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. They accused the ministers and MLAs of not taking sufficient action to address the Manipur crisis.