Joe Biden embarks on Europe visit focused on Ukraine and NATO

Shillong, July 9: US President Joe Biden has embarked on a visit to Europe, with a particular focus on the approval of munitions for Ukraine and strengthening the NATO alliance. The visit, spanning from July 9 to July 13, will include stops in the UK, Lithuania, and Finland, aimed at bolstering NATO, according to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

As per IANS, the visit begins with a stopover in London on Sunday night, followed by engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday. The goal of these meetings is to further strengthen the close relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

On July 11-12, President Biden will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, to participate in the 74th NATO meeting. Leaders at the summit will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and strategies for strengthening the military alliance.

Despite the ban on the use of cluster munitions by 123 countries worldwide, President Biden announced the decision to send such munitions to Kiev. Sky News reported that he justified this action by stating that Ukraine is running out of ammunition, leading him to make a difficult decision.

The tour will conclude with a visit to Helsinki, Finland, where President Biden will attend the US-Nordic leaders summit on July 13. Following the summit, he will return to the United States on the same day.