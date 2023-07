Nongstoin, July 10: Three coke plants that were installed and operated illegally at Shallang were demolished today by the District Administration and the West Khasi Hills Police.

Sources told that the demolition of all illegal coke plants would be continued in Shallang.

District Magistrate has imposed Section 144 CrPC in and around the area where illegal coke plants were set up for the safety during the demolition of the chimneys.