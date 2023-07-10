Land owners calls for implementation Kynshi hydel project

Nongstoin, July 10: The land owners affected for the Kynshi Hydro Electric Power Project today seek clarification for the delay of implementation of the Kynshi Hydel Power Project.

President of Land Owners Association, Roshem Marthong has urged the state government to revive the project which is one of the important projects that was expected to create lots of benefits and opportunities to the people of the state.

Marthong said that it was in 2007 when survey and investigation for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) began after the then government signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) handing over the project to a private firm.

The Athena Power Private Limited was selected by the then-Congress government for developing and commissioning the project on a joint venture on Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) mode, however, 11 years down the line, the project is yet to materialize.

In fact, the company (Athena) had sent an application to the Disaster and Revenue department in 2015 to complete the process of land acquisition, but the matter has been pending.

Marthong also said that the delay on the part of the government forced the company to discontinue the services of some local employees and landowners, and the company has even shut down the site office at Nongstoin.

Marthong also stressed that the landowners have ready to hand over the land as it was barren and away from the habited areas but there is no sign to re-start the project.

The Land Owners also appeal the pressure group in the state to put a pressure to the state government to resume the project and also to seek the clarification from the power department regarding the shutdown of the project at Kynshi because with the power crisis in the state, the Government of the day should focus on restarting the long pending project in order to solve the power crisis and also to create employment to the unemployed youths of the area and the state as a whole.