‘Bawaal’ drops romantic single ‘Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte’ ahead of film release

Shillong, July 10: Following the trailer launch aboard the QE2 in Dubai, the makers of ‘Bawaal’ have released the music video for the film’s first single, ‘Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte’. The romantic number is sung by Mithoon, who is also the composer, and Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari shared the song on social media, expressing admiration for the track and stating, “Tareef Hum Tumhaari, Yun Beshumaar Karte, Tum Pyaar Karne Dete, Toh Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte! #TumheKitnaPyaarKarte video out now!”

The music video features the love story of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, beginning with their marriage, progressing to their honeymoon abroad, and eventually facing challenges in their relationship.

IANS reported that directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ revolves around the characters Ajay Dixit (played by Varun), a beloved school teacher in Lucknow admired by his students and the entire town, and Nisha (played by Janhvi), a simple yet bright and beautiful girl whose ultimate desire is to find true love. However, the path is not easy when intentions are not genuine.

The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in lead roles. Shot in various locations in India and multiple international destinations, ‘Bawaal’ is set to hit the big screen on July 21.