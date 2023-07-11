Devastating rains claim 37 lives in North India, Himachal Pradesh worst hit

Shillong, July 11: At least 37 people have lost their lives in the last two days as heavy rains caused landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of north India. Himachal Pradesh is the most severely affected region, with 18 fatalities resulting from flash floods and landslides. Additionally, nine people have died in Punjab and Haryana, seven in Rajasthan, and three in Uttar Pradesh due to various rain-related incidents.

As per India Today, the continuous downpour has caused several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, to overflow. In urban and rural areas across the affected region, numerous roads and residential areas are submerged in knee-deep water. The unprecedented rainfall on Sunday has overwhelmed the civic system, resulting in its inability to cope with the situation.

To address the heavy rains and floods, a total of 39 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in four north Indian states. Punjab has received assistance from 14 teams, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana have been supported by 12, eight, and five teams, respectively.

In Jammu, more than 7,000 pilgrims have been stranded, particularly at the Bhagwatinagar base camp, while over 5,000 individuals are stuck at the Chanderkot base camp in Ramban district.