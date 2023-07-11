Italy braces for record-breaking heat wave, Rome on red alert

Shillong, July 11: Rome and other cities in Italy are on high alert as the country prepares for an intense heat wave that is expected to shatter temperature records, according to meteorologists.

Forecasters have predicted temperatures reaching around 40 degrees Celsius throughout the week in various cities across Italy, as Europe continues to experience a prolonged heat wave.

The Ministry of Health issued a red alert for at least one of the next three days in nine of the country’s 27 principal cities. This includes the capital, Rome, as well as Florence in central Italy and Bologna in the north. Even Bolzano, located in the far north, will be on red alert on Tuesday.

As per IANS, by Wednesday, eight more cities will be on orange alert, while only four cities will maintain a green status, indicating normal temperatures.

The red alerts come with specific warnings for residents, including young and healthy individuals, to stay indoors and take precautions during the hottest part of the day. Mishandling the high temperatures can pose a “risk to life.”

Orange alerts indicate similar risks, but primarily for the extremely young, elderly, and those with health conditions. Hospitals in the affected areas will be prepared to receive heat stroke victims.

There are concerns about potential energy supply limitations and infrastructure damage.

Authorities may provide free access to drinking water in public spaces in some cities to mitigate the effects of the heat wave.