Taliban endorses Twitter over Meta’s ‘Threads’, citing freedom of speech and credibility

Shillong, July 11: The Taliban has expressed support for Elon Musk’s Twitter over Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads on Instagram, stating that other platforms cannot replace the original micro-blogging platform.

Anas Haqqani, a prominent figure within the Taliban and with family ties to the leadership, officially endorsed Twitter, highlighting two significant advantages it holds over other social media platforms. Firstly, Haqqani emphasized the freedom of speech allowed on Twitter, and secondly, he highlighted the public nature and credibility of the platform.

IANS reported that Haqqani further criticized Meta’s Threads for its supposedly intolerant policies, stating that other platforms cannot replace the unique attributes of Twitter. This endorsement by a senior member of the Taliban has sparked surprise and discussion among Twitter users.

Despite Twitter falling out of favor with several prominent individuals, celebrities, and advertising brands since Elon Musk assumed control in October last year and implemented significant changes, the Taliban seems to have a fondness for the platform.

In fact, two Taliban officials reportedly purchased blue verification checkmarks from Twitter after Musk introduced the option for $8 per month in January. The Taliban has been aggressive in its use of social media platforms to disseminate its messages to a wide audience.