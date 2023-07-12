CBI arrests Assam FCI official in bribery case

Guwahati, July 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a manager of a division office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in lower Assam’s Bongaigaon in a bribery case.

Official sources said that Amit Kumar Biswas, manager of FCI division office in Bongaigaon, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The complainant was an authorised representative of a private company based at Bongaigaon, dealing in loading and unloading of foodgrains at FCI warehouses in Bongaigaon.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint that the accused demanded the bribe money for passing/processing bills submitted to the divisional office of FCI by the private company.

Subsequently, a CBI team laid a trap and caught the FCI manager red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, including that of immovable properties.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge (CBI cases) here on Wednesday.