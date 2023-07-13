Aditya Roy Kapur highlights importance of kindness in relationships

Shillong, July 13: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has been making headlines for his rumored relationship with Ananya Panday, recently discussed the significance of kindness in a romantic partnership. Aditya is featured in the global campaign titled “Kindness is Sexy” by the dating app Bumble.

He stressed the importance of empathy and kindness, stating, “I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with.”

Highlighting the role of kindness in relationships, he shared, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society – the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship, friendship, or any other. At its core, you need to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships.”

As per IANS, Aditya further expressed that sometimes people follow certain behaviors just because everyone else is doing it. However, he emphasized that just because something is popular doesn’t make it right. Kindness extends beyond basic decency; it encompasses vulnerability and empathy, which are crucial for fostering healthy relationships.

He concluded by saying, “Now more than ever, it’s cool to be kind! And I think kindness is sexy and will always be.”