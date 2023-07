Shillong, July 13: The VPP on Thursday asked the State government to revoke the order of the district administration to impose a virtual curfew in the Shillong city after 10 pm.

Informing this VPP president and Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit said that they have asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to revoke the order and they were in turn assured that it would be done.