Delimitation draft for Assam: ECI to hold public sittings in Guwahati from July 19

Guwahati, July 13: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to hold public sittings here from July 19 to 21, 2023 to hear the suggestions and objections, as received from persons with reference to its draft proposal on the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam.

Notably, the ECI had issued an order and notification dated June 20, 2023, inviting suggestions and objections to its draft proposal on the delimitation Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam, by July 11, 2023.

“In this connection, about 500 suggestions/objections have been received by the stipulated date. These are under consideration of the Commission,” a notice issued by the ECI read.

The public sittings have been organised at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra International Auditorium here.

For the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, the sittings have been scheduled from 3pm onwards on July 19, 2023.

Likewise, the public sittings for Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts have been scheduled between 9.30 am and 12 pm on July 20, 2023 followed by similar sittings for Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Darrang districts from 12pm to 2pm on the same day.

This will be followed by an interaction on the draft with the members of national and state recognised parties from 3.30 pm onwards.

On the other hand, the public sittings for Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sibsagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Golaghat, Majuli and Tinsukia districts have been scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on July 21, 2023.

Persons who have submitted the suggestions/objections and are desirous to present their matter before the Commission have been asked to appear at the venue in accordance with the schedule for the respective districts during July 19 to 21, 2023.