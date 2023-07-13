Decomposed body recovered in Tura

Tura, July 13: A decomposed body of a young man, who presumably committed suicide, was on Thursday recovered by Tura Police from Kongbe A’ding in Tura.

The body has been identified as that of Senches D Sangma (28).

According to police, one, Pringkame D Sangma- the sister of the deceased informed them that her brother had been missing since July 7. However, no missing report was filed by the family.

The body is currently being kept at the Tura Civil Morgue and the Post Mortem Examination is awaited.