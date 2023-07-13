New Zealand food prices soar by 12.5% in June 2023

Shillong, July 13: New Zealand’s food prices experienced a significant surge, with a 12.5% increase in June 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to Stats NZ, the national statistics department. The rise was observed across all major food categories, including a 12.8% increase in grocery food prices, a 22% increase in fruit and vegetable prices, an 11% increase in meat, poultry, and fish prices, and a 9.7% increase in non-alcoholic beverage prices, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

As per IANS, James Mitchell, the consumer prices manager at Stats NZ, noted that the price hikes for fresh eggs, six-pack yogurt, and cheddar cheese were the primary drivers within the grocery food category. Another significant contributor to the overall increase was the fruit and vegetable group, which saw price hikes fueled by tomatoes, kumara, and potatoes.

In addition to the annual increase, monthly food prices also saw a 1.6% rise in June 2023 compared to May 2023, as per the available statistics.