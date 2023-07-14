IAF holds career guidance session at DBC

Tura, July 14: Students of Don Bosco College in Tura were given an opportunity to gain insight into the career prospects offered by the Indian Air Force during a Career Guidance session held on campus. The event, organized in collaboration with the District Administration of West Garo Hills District, aimed to enlighten students about the numerous possibilities available in the field of aviation.

The event commenced with an inspiring address by Wing Commander Sanmugam, the Commanding Officer of the 11 Airmen Selection Centre in Guwahati. He captivated the students by recounting the rich history of aviation in India, proudly highlighting the Indian Air Force’s status as the fourth-largest air force in the world. He also encouraged the students to consider a career in the Indian Air Force, underscoring the multitude of benefits and opportunities available to candidates.

Earlier, Sanmugam was warmly welcomed by Don Bosco College Principal, Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, and the college faculty.