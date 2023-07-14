VPP asks CM to contain price rise

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 13: A delegation of the Voice of the People Party led by its president, Ardent M. Basaiawmoit on Thursday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take immediate steps to contain skyrocketing prices of essential commodities which has affected the life of the common citizens.

The party also urged the CM to end power cuts in the entire state. Basaiawmoit pointed out that though the state has been witnessing significant amount of rainfall since last month and even the water level in the Umiam reservoir has gone up to near full capacity, yet citizens continue to face the brunt of load-shedding for upto 8-10 hours daily.

The party also urged the CM to look into the issue of systemic exploitation of farmers in the state by the middle men. (Contd on P-9)

VPP asks CM to contain price…

(Contd from P-1) “It is a common knowledge that farmers suffer from inhumane and unexplainable cuts in the price of their produce at the time of marketing. This is a grave injustice meted out to the vulnerable section of the society,” the VPP stated.

The CM assured the party delegation that the matters brought before him would be looked into and decisions that best serve the interests of the people would be taken.