ACHIK launches signature campaign for winter capital

Tura, July 15: The Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) has launched a signature campaign for the Garo Hills region over their demand for a Winter Capital in the town of Tura.

The recently launched NGO has been on a hunger strike in Tura over their demand for the retrospective implementation of the roster system as well as the demand for making Tura the winter capital of the state. The hunger strike reached its fifth day today.

“We call upon citizens from all walks of life to participate in its signature campaign to make Tura as Winter Capital. This campaign aims to gather widespread support and generate awareness about the need for a holistic and integrated approach to address the challenges we face as a community,” informed a release by ACHIK.

“We believe that true progress can only be achieved by considering the interconnectedness of social, economic, and environmental factors. By organizing this signature campaign, ACHIK seeks to encourage individuals to unite their voices and advocate for a holistic approach to the issues we encounter today,” they added.

The NGO believed that the upcoming signature campaign would serve as a powerful tool to express public support for ACHIK’s vision of holistic integration.

“By signing up, individuals can contribute to creating a collective voice that demands a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to development, encompassing aspects such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, and social justice,” they added.

The NGOs signature campaign will focus on reaching out to citizens across all demographics, irrespective of age, gender, or social background, recognizing the importance of diverse perspectives in creating a sustainable and equitable society.

“We believe that everyone has a role to play in shaping our collective future, and the signature campaign serves as a unifying platform to demonstrate this shared commitment,” felt the NGO.

