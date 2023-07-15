NPP youth and women wings felicitate 4 meritorious students

Shillong, July 15/–/ The National People’s Party Youth Front (NPPYF) and Women’s Wing National People’s Party, 17th North Assembly Legislative Assembly Constituency on Saturday felicitated four of the students with the Academic Excellence Award, 2023 for excelling in this year’s SSLC and HSSLC examination of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).

The students who were felicitated include Rishab Purkhayastha who secured first rank in the HSSLC (commerce stream), Sangam Paul who secured the eight ranks in the HSSLC (Science stream), Tanushri Acharjee who secured third rank in the SSLC and Isabella Mawlong who secured tenth rank in the SSLC.

The awards to the meritorious students were handed over by the president of NPP 17th North Shillong unit, Ransom Sutnga during a felicitation event which was held at Shillong Club banquet hall.

On the occasion, a leadership seminar under the theme “Be the agent of change” was also held.

Ministry Director—Communication and Training of Life Focus Society, Lynnete Johnson was the guest speaker of the seminar.