KVIC chairman distributes 200 honey bee boxes

Amlarem, July 15: The Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Manoj Kumar on his visit to Amlarem Sub-Division, West Jaintia Hills district on Friday, distributed 200 honey bee boxes to 20 beneficiaries under Amlarem Sub- Division. Out of these beneficiaries, five are from Jong -U- Chen village and 15 are from Pdengskeh village, with 10 bee boxes given to each beneficiaries.

The programme was organised under Gramodyog Vikas Yojna, a scheme implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Vommission (KVIC) to support village Industries and rural development, at Pdengkseh, Amlarem Sub-Division, West Jaintia Hills. The Chairman also distributed toolkits and Certificates to the beneficiaries.

Manoj Kumar emphasis on the signifance of KVIC’s role in promoting beekeeping as a means of livelihood and rural development. He mentioned that by providing Bee Boxes to more individuals of the region the department aims to encourage and expand beekeeping practices in the region.