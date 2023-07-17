CM urged to accept winter capital demand  

Tura, July 17: The ADE from Gasuapara has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to fulfil the for creation of a Winter Capital in Tura pointing out that it had been promised since Meghalaya first achieved statehood back in 1972.

The association said that while Mini Secretariat may also exist, the creation of a Winter Capital was the only way to bring development and solve the problems of all communities living in Garo Hills. The association also urged the Chief Minister to look into the demand for a backlog policy being made by protesting groups in Tura.

Pointing out that the hunger strike being staged in Tura by the ACHIK has been a week now, the association urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to meet them and accede to their demands.