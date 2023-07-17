Tribute paid to U Tirot Sing Syiem on death anniversary

Shillong, July 17/–/In commemoration of the 188th death anniversary of U Tirot Sing Syiem, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday paid a rich floral tributes to the freedom fighter for his sacrifices at his life size statue at Madan Iewrynghep.

The members of the HNYF, HITO and leaders of the HNLC also joined the KSU in paying tribute to the Khasi freedom fighter.

KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar laid the wreath at the statute of U Tirot Sing along with other pressure group leaders.

Earlier, VPP legislator, Adelbert Nongrum also pays floral tribute to the Khasi freedom fighter at the same venue.