Celebration of  Behdeinkhlam festival comes to an end

Jowai, July 17 : The celebration of Behdeinkhlam festival in Jaintia Hills District, which was organised by the Sein Raij Tuber concluded on Monday at Tuberkmai Shnong village in East Jaintia Hills. Some of the important rituals that were performed today, included “Knia Ryngkaw” an oblation to the Goddess who guards over the Raij which was performed by the priest or u Longdoh.

The ‘Ka Beh Khlam’ was another symbolic ritual in which members of the Sein Raij at Tuber holding sticks ran from the west to east end of the village beating anything on their way to drive away plague.

The last two rituals performed before and after immersion of all rots brought to Aitnar were “Ka Iatan Bhang” and “Iaslait”.The Iatan Bhangis a tug-of-war between a group representing the Phang Nein (North) and the Phang Wah (South). It is believed that if the ‘Phang Nein’ wins the game, the northern part of the Raid Tuber will be more prosperous. Today about 65 rot(Rats) were brought at the Aitnar from more than 28 villages.