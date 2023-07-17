MeECL Lifts Load Shedding for major part of the day

Shillong, July 17: With the improvement of water level of Umiam Reservoir, the load shedding in Shillong Tura and Jowai towns has been further reduced to only 2 hours-day and for rest of the areas to 5 hours w.e.f 18 July.

It is to be mentioned that in the past few weeks MeECL has been continuously trying to reduce the load shedding and it was brought down to 5 hours from 12.07.23 and 4 hours from 15.07.23 for the urban areas.

Load shedding is being slowly lifted, keeping in mind the improvement of water level at Umiam reservoir as well as to sustain the desired water level during the coming winters and until the advent of the next monsoon.

It is also to be mentioned that at present the State is also returning the advanced banked power to the tune of about 450 million units (in total) which was utilized by the state last winter and the lean season.