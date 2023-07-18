Alia Bhatt stuns in ombre chiffon saree at ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ song launch

Shillong, July 18: Actress Alia Bhatt graced the song launch event of ‘Ve Kamleya’ from the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in Delhi on Tuesday, exuding elegance in a beautiful ombre-hued chiffon saree. Alia channeled the quintessential Bollywood heroine look that filmmaker Karan Johar is known for, a style that has been a trademark of his romantic blockbusters.

As per IANS, her chiffon ombre saree featured a blend of pastel shades, including pink, lavender, orange, and yellow. Alia paired it with a purple sleeveless blouse, complementing silver jhumkas with hints of pink and blue, and a silver ring on her finger. With minimal makeup, she opted for glossy nude lips, highlighted cheeks, and her hair styled in an open, natural look.

Ranveer Singh, also present at the event, looked dapper in a black suit paired with a formal white shirt and black sunglasses.

During the launch, Ranveer playfully dedicated a song to Alia’s chiffon saree, singing ‘Tum Kya Mile’ with a rephrased line specially mentioning the elegance of her attire.

The song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ showcases Alia wearing various chiffon sarees, evoking memories of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s iconic movies like ‘Chandni’ with the late Sridevi’s magical yellow saree and ‘Silsila’, where Rekha stunned in white.

In a vlog, Alia had previously expressed her fondness for the black chiffon saree from the song. Karan Johar humorously commented, “Three decades of chiffon sarees,” highlighting his love for this classic Bollywood style.

Chiffon sarees have been a recurring theme in Karan’s films, with actress Anushka Sharma seen in a yellow chiffon saree in the 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, and donning a red chiffon saree, setting fashion goals in the same movie.