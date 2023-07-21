Asian Games: Delhi HC to pronounce on Saturday its verdict on plea against Phogat, Punia’s exemption from trials

Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the WFI to present their response during the day and said that if the selection basis is fair and reasonable, there would be no issue. The court asked about the laurels earned by the two selected players.

It is the petitioners’ case that there should be a trial for the selection process rather than solely relying on past performance.

The Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, had submitted before the court that the selection policy allows for exemptions for certain players, particularly iconic athletes such as Olympic/World Championship medalists, based on recommendations from the Chief Coach/Foreign Expert.

However, the petitioners’ counsel had contended that the selection of Phogat and Punia did not adhere to the exemption policy mentioned by the WFI.

Phogat and Punia were directly selected for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee, while other wrestlers were required to compete in selection trials on July 22 and 23 to secure their spots in the Indian squad.

Panghal and Kalkal have demanded a fair selection process for the two categories (men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg) and sought to set aside the directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee granting exemptions to Phogat and Punia.

IANS