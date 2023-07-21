Assam Mahila Congress demands President’s rule in Manipur

The fresh demand came after videos surfaced of two young women being paraded naked and allegedly gang raped in broad daylight by a mob in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 — a day after the widespread violence broke out in the state.

“It is a violation of our humanitarian beliefs as well as an assault on civilised society. We lack the language to express our disapproval of it. The most heinous incident in Indian social life has been proven to have occurred in this manner,” Mira Borthakur Goswami, president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, told IANS.

“The tragedy has all at once destroyed the very ideas that Indian culture is famed for and reduced us to nothing in the eyes of the rest of the world.”

The Congress leader asserted that the Manipur government is solely responsibility for the heinous deed.

“It’s still unclear how the BJP managed to maintain its hold on power in the wake of such a horrifying occurrence. The BJP government has attempted to suppress the tragedy rather than apprehend the perpetrators 74 days after the crime occurred,” Borthakur added.

She also alleged that such a government has no moral justification for continuing to rule.

“We demand that Manipur be placed under President’s rule immediately after dissolving the state government,” Borthakur said.

Meanwhile, four men have been arrested in connection with the May 4 incident.

IANS