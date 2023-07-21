‘Dream Girl 2’ Promo Unveiled: Hilarious banter between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh

Shillong, July 21: The makers of ‘Dream Girl 2’ have released an exciting new promo featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh.

The promo showcases a rib-tickling phone conversation between Pooja (played by Ayushmann) and the enigmatic Rocky (Ranveer Singh). The exchange is filled with hilarious misunderstandings, witty banter, and a comedy of errors, leaving the audience craving for more.

Pooja’s captivating presence in a red blingy saree teases viewers, and her phone rings with Rocky on the other end. Rocky playfully compliments Pooja’s look, and their banter continues with playful remarks and witty comebacks.

As Pooja refers to herself as a “tyohar” (festival) and promises her first look reveal on July 25, the excitement for ‘Dream Girl 2’ intensifies. The interaction between Pooja and Rocky promises a delightful journey of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises.

Earlier promos of the sequel had featured Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ character and Salman Khan’s character from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.