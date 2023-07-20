Pooja Bhatt share views on cleaning duties in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house

Shillong, July 20: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Pooja Bhatt engages in an open and candid conversation about bathroom cleaning duties and how they should not be considered “menial tasks”.

When playfully questioned about the duty’s significance if she were to become the captain, Pooja expressed her perspective, emphasizing that maintaining cleanliness in the house is everyone’s responsibility, without attaching any negative connotations to specific tasks.

Impressed by Pooja’s mature response, Abhishek Malhan praised her for handling the situation gracefully. He acknowledged that their bathroom is always the cleanest in the house.

In the latest episode, tensions rise during the captaincy task when Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev get into a heated war of words. Elvish, acting as a dictator, assigns tasks to the other contestants, with the condition that if he handles the participants perfectly, he will become the new captain.

However, when Avinash refuses to follow Elvish’s commands, the situation escalates, leading to a clash between the two.