Lead, Zinc, and Silver deposits discovered in Alwar, Rajasthan

Shillong, July 21: The state government of Rajasthan has received promising indications of lead, zinc, and silver deposits near Bileta in Alwar’s Raini tehsil. In response, the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust will conduct detailed exploration in the area.

Under the guidance of Additional Director, Geology, Alok Jain, officials presented samples from the site to Director of Mines and Petroleum, Sandesh Nayak, on Thursday. They expressed optimism about the abundant reserves of lead, zinc, and silver in the Alwar belt of the state.

As per IANS, Nayak stated that the department is hopeful that experienced players from the mining sector, both from India and abroad, will come forward to invest in the state upon seeing the potential of the discovered deposits.

Notably, this is the first time clear signs of lead, zinc, and silver deposits have been found in the North Delhi fold belt. Previously, such deposits were identified in the South Delhi fold belt, including areas in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, and Ajmer, where Hindustan Zinc is already engaged in mining.

The exploration area near Bileta in Alwar’s Raini covers approximately 20 square km, and officials collected samples that indicated the presence of lead, zinc, silver, sulphide minerals, copper, and pyrite minerals. The samples appeared seven times heavier than normal stone, displayed a shiny appearance, and were visible in layers upon studying them.