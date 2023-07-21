Tragic electrocution in guava orchard leaves couple dead

Shillong, July 21: A devastating incident occurred in Mohanpur village of Aligarh in UP, where a couple was electrocuted to death after accidentally coming into contact with a high-tension overhead cable while working in a guava orchard. The victims, identified as farmer Resham Pal (42) and his wife Geeta Devi (40), leave behind three minor children.

According to Pal’s brother, Jitendra Kumar, the deaths occurred on Wednesday due to alleged negligence on the part of the power department. He claimed that an electric wire fell to the ground during the incident, leading to the tragic outcome as his brother accidentally touched the exposed wire. Geeta Devi, in her attempt to save him, also suffered the same fate.

As per IANS, the couple had been renting the orchard and working on it for the past three years. They lived and worked inside the orchard. Giriraj Singh, Pal’s uncle, emphasized the need for compensation to support the victim’s family, given their three children.

However, the power department officials denied the allegations, stating that the duo was electrocuted by the “electrical fencing surrounding the orchard.” Raghavendra Singh, the superintendent executive (rural) of the power department, clarified that the electric fencing was in place to prevent stray animals from entering the area.

The incident is being probed, but no official complaint has been filed yet, according to Akrabad SHO MP Singh.