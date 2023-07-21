MSCW condemns ‘horrific’ incident of assault on 2 tribal women in Manipur

Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) has expressed shock and condemned the horrific incident that had happened in Manipur two months ago, where two tribal women were stripped, groped and made to walk down a road towards a field by a frenzied mob of men and allegedly sexually assaulted them in a nearby field.

The incident came to light after it went viral on social media on July 19, sparking a nationwide outraged and shock. Twenty hours after the video, Manipur police claimed to have nabbed four of the accused so far.

“We are thankful that the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court have taken cognizance of this shameful act. The Chief Justice of India has rightly stated that “using women as instrument to inflict gender violence is deeply, deeply disturbing”, the State Commission for Women stated.

“We urge the Centre and the State Government to take immediate action against those involved in this horrific act of human depravity that threatens the dignity and safety of every woman and child of the nation Any act of violence committed to outrage any woman’s modesty is not acceptable in a constitutional democracy.

“We are saddened to see this gross violation of Human Rights especially of minorities and the vulnerable.

“We anticipate that such acts are not committed anymore in the future and wish the State of Manipur peace and stability. Violence in any form can never be the answer.

“We also urge the concerned authorities to ensure that all victims of this ethnic clash that has been going on for nearly 3 (three) months are given necessary help and rehabilitation,” the statement added.