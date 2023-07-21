NCP Power Struggle: All Nagaland MLAs declare support for Ajit Pawar

Shillong, July 21: Amid the ongoing power tussle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, all seven party MLAs in Nagaland have pledged their support for rebel leader Ajit Pawar.

India Today reported that in a letter, the MLAs stated that after discussions and deliberations, the entire state executive of the Nagaland Nationalist Congress Party, along with district office bearers, have decided to work under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel.

Ajit Pawar’s split from the NCP and his rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar resulted in a vertical divide within the party.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government, causing a surprising rift within the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Ajit Pawar currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sharing the post with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

In addition to Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Dilip Walse Patil, also took the oath as ministers during the ceremony at Raj Bhawan.