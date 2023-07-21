Twitter developing job posting feature to compete with LinkedIn

Shillong, July 21: In a bid to compete with professional social networking platform LinkedIn, Twitter is reportedly working on a job posting feature that would enable verified organizations to post job listings on their profiles.

Twitter has created an account named ‘@TwitterHiring’ on its platform, although it has not posted anything from it yet.

According to app researcher Nima Owji, the feature will allow verified organizations to import all their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported Applicant Tracking System (ATS) or XML feed.

The feature, known as “Twitter Hiring,” is described as a free tool for verified organizations to post jobs on their company profiles and attract top talent to their open positions. Each verified organization can add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, hinted at this feature back in May when he responded to a suggestion for a dating app called ‘Twinder’ by saying, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”

IANS reported that media company Workweek already has access to the new job postings feature as part of the Rs 82,300 per month Verified for Organizations plan.

While users can already post job positions through tweets, this new feature is expected to provide an easier way for companies to reach potential candidates.

Twitter’s recent acquisition of the job-matching tech startup, Laskie, in May might have played a role in the development and release of this feature, as reported by TechCrunch.