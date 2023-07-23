Samsung’s next-gen foldable smartphones to offer enhanced experience and display

Shillong, July 23: As Samsung prepares to unveil its new generation of foldable smartphones, experts predict significant advancements in display real estate, particularly for the Galaxy Flip. The fifth-generation foldables are expected to provide better flagship-grade cameras, making them more usable and appealing to users.

Industry analysts believe that Samsung’s upcoming foldable series will offer thinner and lighter devices with less visible creases, enhancing the user experience. The company’s continuous efforts in design, fold engineering, and software-apps partnerships are set to solidify its leadership in this evolving market.

IANS reported that the demand for foldable smartphones is projected to soar globally, with shipments expected to surpass 50 million units by 2025 and over 100 million units annually by 2027. This growth is driven by the premiumization trend and a maturing user base seeking differentiation and increased functionality in their smartphones.

Experts estimate that global shipments of foldable phones, including flip and fold form factors, will reach 21.4 million units in 2023, representing a more than 50% increase compared to 2022.

Despite a slight drop in average selling prices (ASPs), foldable smartphones remain in the premium price segments in all regional markets, including India.

Samsung’s relentless commitment to the foldable form factor, product innovations, and continuous investments have led to a refined foldable experience, sparking interest among mainstream consumers.

The highly anticipated ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event scheduled for July 26 in South Korea will reveal Samsung’s latest foldable offerings, along with other devices. The company’s design philosophy revolves around three key elements: being essential, innovative, and harmonious, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.