Elon Musk announces ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

Shillong, July 23: Twitter-owner, Elon Musk, revealed on Sunday that he intends to replace Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo with an ‘X’ logo. In a tweet, he expressed his love for the negative feedback on the platform, which he finds preferable to censorship. Musk plans to bid adieu to the Twitter brand and eventually phase out all bird-related elements.

He invited users to submit a suitable ‘X’ logo, promising to make it go live worldwide if a good one is posted. The ‘X’ logo is meant to symbolize the imperfections that make individuals unique.

Musk shared an image of the current blue bird logo with a black background and requested an ‘X’ version. Later, he posted a video highlighting the new ‘X’ logo, which is expected to replace the original Twitter bird logo.

IANS reported that the announcement prompted various reactions from users. Some expressed concern that the change might lead to the platform becoming more centered around Musk, while others playfully questioned if they would now “X” their replies instead of tweeting.

This development follows Musk’s recent launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI, aimed at understanding the true nature of the universe.

In April, Musk had previously replaced the Twitter homepage logo with the “Doge” meme as a humorous response to a user’s suggestion.