Tura shops directed to open till 8 PM  

Tura, July 25: After shopkeepers down their shutters following Monday night’s violence in Tura, TMB Chief Executive Officer, Rikse R Marak on Tuesday directed all shops in the town to remain open till 8 PM.

The directive comes after citizens raised complaints about inconveniences being faced by them due to the shop closure.

“All shop keepers of Tura Super market, Urban Marketing Hub, Chandmary market, Nakam Bazar and Tura Town area in general are hereby directed to open their shops till 8 PM,” the directive read.