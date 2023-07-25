Man surrenders after killing wife and in-laws in Assam’s Golaghat

Shillong, July 25: A shocking triple murder case unfolded in Golaghat town, Assam, as a man surrendered to the police after killing his wife and in-laws. The incident left the town’s residents in shock, with hundreds of locals creating a ruckus outside the police station upon Najibur Rahman’s surrender.

According to a senior police officer, Rahman committed the heinous act, murdering his wife, Sanghamitra Ghosh, and her parents, Sanjeev and Junu Ghosh, who resided in the Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat.

Sanghamitra’s sister, Ankita, revealed that she witnessed the horrifying incident on a video call with the victim on Monday evening. She saw Rahman attempting to attack the family with a machete. Ankita immediately informed the neighbors, but when they reached the house, the three victims were already dead.

IANS reported that after committing the crime, Rahman fled the scene with his and his deceased wife’s infant son. However, a few hours later, he surrendered himself along with the infant at the Golaghat police station.

Rahman is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear before a court on Tuesday. The infant has been placed in a children’s home.

Ankita disclosed that Rahman had hidden his true identity while marrying Sanghamitra, using the name Rimon Bora. She further claimed that Rahman forcefully took Sanghamitra to Kolkata and married her, subjecting her to domestic violence.

Sanghamitra eventually left Rahman’s house and started living with her parents in Golaghat. However, Rahman continued to misbehave with her whenever he visited their home.

In response to the horrific incident, enraged locals protested outside the police station on Monday night, demanding capital punishment for the accused. The situation escalated when an unruly mob began pelting stones at the police, leading to the police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the agitators.