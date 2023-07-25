Policemen brutally assaulted by miscreants in Ladakh, FIR registered

Shillong, July 25: Two policemen, including a sub-inspector of Ladakh Police, were brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants at a restaurant in Leh during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Leh) PD Nitya informed reporters that an FIR has been registered against eight absconding accused under relevant sections, including attempt to murder. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits.

The incident occurred when Sub-Inspector Mohammad Jani and Head Constable Ghulam Rasool from Leh police station responded to information about some youths fighting and causing a disturbance at the restaurant. However, upon their arrival, they were attacked, resulting in serious injuries to both officers. They were swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment, with Head Constable Ghulam Rasool being later referred to a tertiary hospital in Srinagar for specialized care. Each officer has been sanctioned Rs 10,000 to cover immediate medical expenses.

News agency PTI reported that the police have identified the eight accused, who were previously involved in attacking taxi drivers from Kargil and were subsequently arrested. Now, they are wanted for the violent assault on the police officers. The FIR filed against them includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder.